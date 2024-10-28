Taruga Minerals Launches New Entitlement Offer

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $176,507 through the issuance of new options to its shareholders. The options are priced at $0.001 each with an exercise price of $0.015, valid for three years. This offer is fully underwritten by the company’s directors, highlighting their commitment to supporting the company’s growth.

