Tartana Minerals Reports Promising Copper Test Results

R3D Resources Limited (AU:TAT) has released an update.

Tartana Minerals Limited has announced encouraging results from its recent metallurgical tests, showing broad zones of copper mineralization with excellent copper recoveries of 89%. The results suggest potential for a high-grade starter pit and form part of a Scoping Study exploring processing options, including third-party processing or installing a new plant. This development could significantly enhance Tartana’s copper production capabilities, sparking interest among investors.

