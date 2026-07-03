Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Moves 7.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $65.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent rise in the stock price appears to reflect growing investor confidence in the continued commercial success of Xdemvy (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, TARS’ only approved product for treating Demodex blepharitis. Xdemvy remains one of the best-selling prescription eye drops, with first-quarter 2026 net product sales of $145.4 million, up more than 85% year over year, driven by broader screening and prescribing by eye care professionals across a wider patient population. Beyond the United States, Tarsus is expanding Xdemvy globally, with regulatory approval in China triggering a $15 million milestone payment and ongoing regulatory progress in Europe and Japan supporting the product's long-term commercial opportunity. Investors are also encouraged by Tarsus' expanding pipeline. It is currently evaluating TP-04 (lotilaner ophthalmic gel) and TP-05 (lotilaner oral tablet) in two separate mid-stage studies for treating ocular rosacea and Lyme disease, respectively. Topline data from both studies are expected in the first half of 2027.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +54.2%. Revenues are expected to be $166.7 million, up 62.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TARS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC), finished the last trading session 3.3% higher at $4.35. BCYC has returned 0.2% over the past month.

Bicycle Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.37. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +67.5%. Bicycle Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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