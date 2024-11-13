News & Insights

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 13, 2024 — 11:05 pm EST

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (TARS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a company dedicated to revolutionizing treatment through proven science and new technology, with a primary focus on eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company’s recent financial performance highlights include a significant increase in product sales, driven by the successful launch of its eye care product, XDEMVY. In the third quarter of 2024, Tarsus reported $48.1 million in XDEMVY sales, marking an 18% increase from the previous quarter, and emphasized the importance of its new Medicare contracts covering over 80% of covered lives. Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $23.4 million for the quarter, an improvement from the $39.1 million loss in the same period in 2023, while the company maintains a robust cash position of $317 million. Tarsus has also expanded its sales force and initiated a direct-to-consumer TV campaign, setting the stage for future growth. Looking ahead, Tarsus aims to build on its current momentum with continued focus on execution, education, and expanding its market reach, anticipating further benefits from its strategic initiatives and sales efforts.

