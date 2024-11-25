Is Target Stock a Buy or Sell After Q3 2024 Earnings Results?

Key Takeaways

Third quarter results suggest a mixed bag of successes and setbacks for Target.

TGT stock price has dropped 16.3% over the past month.

Target Corporation TGT released its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results last Wednesday before the opening bell, sparking fresh debate among investors regarding the stock's future trajectory. As a well-established player in the retail sector, Target has long been recognized for its adaptability to evolving consumer trends and shifting economic landscapes.



However, with the latest earnings now on the table, investors are faced with a crucial decision: Should they increase their stake, maintain their current positions or sell the stock? Amid weakened discretionary spending, rising operational costs and a cautious outlook heading into the holiday season, Target’s performance in the third quarter presents a mixed bag of successes and setbacks.

Target’s Q3 Performance: Key Takeaways

Target’s third-quarter results paint a nuanced picture as the retailer navigated a challenging landscape. While revenues saw a slight increase, earnings took a significant hit compared to the prior year due to cost pressures. (Read: Target Misses Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Issues Cautious Q4 View)



The general merchandise retailer registered a 0.3% increase in comparable sales. Growth was driven by a 2.4% rise in traffic, offset by a 2% decline in the average ticket size. Digital sales grew by 10.8%, with same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360 showing a 20% increase, indicating that Target's omnichannel capabilities continue to resonate with customers.



Beauty emerged as a standout performer, with comparable sales improving more than 6%, while essentials and food & beverage categories recorded modest gains. However, discretionary segments like home and hardlines continued to struggle, reflecting broader consumer sentiment.



Target’s operating margin declined to 4.6%, down 60 basis points year over year. Rising supply-chain costs, higher SG&A expenses and healthcare liabilities weighed heavily on profitability, leading to adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, down from $2.10 reported in the year-ago period.

How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Target Post Q3 Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen downward revisions. Over the past seven days, analysts have lowered their estimates by 16.3% to $2.20 for the final quarter of fiscal 2024 and 8.4% to $2.06 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasons Behind Analysts’ Cautious Approach to TGT Stock

As consumers focus on managing household budgets and seeking value, Target faced softening demand in discretionary categories, particularly in apparel and home, which traditionally carry high margins. Comparable sales in these categories decelerated by approximately 4 percentage points compared to the second quarter.



Overall average ticket size declined by 2% during the third quarter, driven by cautious consumer behavior. The ongoing trend of "resourceful" shopping by consumers, who now prioritize essential purchases and wait for steep discounts on non-essentials, has further pressured these segments.



Profitability was a key concern in the quarter, as Target encountered multiple cost headwinds, including healthcare and general liability expenses, which contributed to the increase in SG&A costs during the quarter. These unanticipated expenses reduced operational efficiency and weighed on the bottom line. Further, port strikes on the East Coast and Gulf regions, along with timing volatility at Asian ports, elevated logistics costs.



As a result, Target's operating margin rate contracted 60 basis points year over year, reflecting the combined effects of softer sales in high-margin categories and increased supply chain and fulfillment expenses.



Target adopted a cautious stance for the fourth quarter, forecasting flat comparable sales as discretionary demand shows no signs of recovery. The company also cited structural challenges, including a shortened holiday shopping season. It guided adjusted earnings in the range of $1.85-$2.45 per share, which suggests a decline from $2.98 reported in the year-ago period.

Can Target's Strategy Secure a Bright Future for Investors?

Target is leveraging its strong brand presence, diverse product portfolio and expanding e-commerce capabilities, alongside a growing store footprint, to solidify its market position and drive sustainable growth. By prioritizing innovation and integrating AI technology, the company is laying a solid foundation for long-term success.



Seamlessly blending physical stores with a robust digital platform, Target has enhanced the customer shopping experience. Its focus on same-day delivery, curbside pickup and personalized online services has bolstered its competitive edge against industry leaders such as Amazon AMZN, Walmart WMT and Dollar General DG. TGT reported double-digit growth in Drive-Up services, contributing more than $2 billion to third-quarter sales.



Target's multi-category assortment of owned and popular national brands cements its status as a one-stop shopping destination. The retailer has adeptly navigated evolving consumer preferences by expanding its offerings across both discretionary and essential categories. Innovations in high-demand segments underscore TGT's proactive approach to addressing customer needs, while its balanced product mix continues to attract a broad customer base.



In the current economic climate, Target's pricing strategy has proven effective in appealing to budget-conscious shoppers. Recent price reductions on thousands of items are aimed to stimulate sales. The Target Circle loyalty program is also playing a crucial role in enhancing customer retention and engagement, with nearly 3 million new members enrolled in the third quarter alone.



Target's disciplined capital expenditure plan underscores its focus on operational excellence and future growth. The company plans to invest nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024, increasing to $4-$5 billion in fiscal 2025. With a trailing 12-month after-tax ROIC of 15.9% and continued investment in high-performing categories like beauty and essentials, Target is well-positioned to navigate near-term challenges while building the blocks for the future.

Target’s Stock Valuation Post Q3 Earnings

Target is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.40X, which positions it at a discount compared to the industry’s average of 30.92X. The stock is also trading below its median P/E level of 15.31, observed over the past year. This suggests that TGT stock is priced attractively relative to its peers and historical levels, positioning it as a potential bargain.

TGT Looks Attractive From a Valuation Standpoint



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, Target's stock has experienced a 16.3% drop over the past month, which may have contributed to its discounted trading status. This decline indicates broader challenges as well as specific issues affecting Target's performance.

TGT Stock Past One-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play TGT Stock?

Considering Target’s third-quarter performance and cautious outlook for the upcoming holiday season, investors may find it prudent to maintain their current position in the stock. While the company faces short-term challenges, including softening demand in discretionary categories and rising costs, Target’s strong brand, expansive product portfolio and effective e-commerce strategy provide a solid foundation for future growth. TGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

