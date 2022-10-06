Target Recalls 12,800 Tea Kettles

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) has recalled about 12,800 tea kettles due to fire and burn hazards.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the retailer has recalled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia tea kettles, as the paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and/or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

Target said it has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles which included the kettles leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle.

One consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles. The 1.75 Quart stainless steel tea kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless-steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob.

The retailer has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The recalled product was sold at Target stores nationwide and online from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $35.

