Target Is Quietly Building a Stronger Digital Ecosystem Than Expected

Target Corporation’s TGT digital business is becoming much more than an online sales channel. Instead, the company is steadily building a broader digital ecosystem in which shopping, memberships, advertising and marketplace offerings reinforce one another.



Digital comparable sales rose 8.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, comfortably outpacing store comparable growth of 4.7%. The strongest contributor was same-day delivery, which rose more than 27%, supported by growing adoption of Target Circle 360. At the same time, non-merchandise revenues climbed nearly 25%, driven by Roundel advertising, Target Circle 360 membership revenues and the expanding Target+ marketplace.



Management’s commentary revealed that these businesses are becoming increasingly interconnected. First-party digital sales advanced nearly 9%, while Target+ gross merchandise volume jumped nearly 60%. Target also highlighted that higher-margin businesses such as Roundel and Target+ contributed to gross margin improvement, demonstrating that digital expansion is creating value beyond transaction growth.



Another noteworthy aspect is that Target continues to leverage its store network to strengthen digital capabilities rather than replace physical retail. More than 95% of sales are fulfilled through stores, allowing investments in remodels and supply-chain improvements to enhance both in-store shopping and digital fulfillment. Management is also simplifying fulfillment processes and investing in technology to support rising digital demand without compromising store operations.



These developments indicate that Target is building an integrated digital structure that helps it engage customers across multiple touchpoints.

How Target Compares With Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale

Walmart Inc. WMT is also strengthening its digital ecosystem by integrating e-commerce, marketplace, advertising and membership into a unified platform. Walmart reported 26% global e-commerce growth, with U.S. advertising up 36%, marketplace sales rising nearly 50% and Walmart+ delivering record first-quarter net additions. Management also highlighted faster store-fulfilled delivery and expanding AI capabilities, reinforcing how Walmart is creating multiple digital engagement and monetization channels beyond traditional retail sales.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is taking a membership-led approach to digital ecosystem expansion. BJ’s Wholesale delivered 28% digitally enabled comparable sales growth, supported by stronger adoption of curbside pickup, same-day delivery and ExpressPay. Management noted that most digital orders are fulfilled through clubs, while ongoing AI investments are improving operations and member convenience. By combining digital services with its membership model, BJ’s Wholesale is steadily deepening engagement across multiple shopping touchpoints.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target has seen its shares jump 7.6% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.4%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 15.88, lower than the industry’s ratio of 30.58. However, TGT is trading above its 12-month median level of 14.05.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.9% rise in sales and 6.4% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal year has increased by 2 cents and 3 cents to $8.35 and $8.89, respectively, over the past 60 days.





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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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