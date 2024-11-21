News & Insights

Target price target lowered to $150 from $195 at Telsey Advisory

November 21, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $150 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and Q4 outlook missed expectations, which reflects softer consumer spending, increased promotions, elevated costs, and issues with execution, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to believe Target will benefit from its value-offering and strategic initiatives and expects its actions to support solid sales and earnings growth in 2025.

