Target price target lowered to $150 from $195 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman lowered the firm’s price target (TGT) on Target to $150 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and Q4 outlook missed expectations, which reflects softer consumer spending, increased promotions, elevated costs, and issues with execution, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to believe Target will benefit from its value-offering and strategic initiatives and expects its actions to support solid sales and earnings growth in 2025.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TGT:
- Notable open interest changes for November 21st
- Target price target lowered to $145 from $165 at TD Cowen
- Target price target lowered to $130 from $165 at Evercore ISI
- Target price target lowered to $120 from $160 at BMO Capital
- Target price target lowered to $131 from $157 at Roth MKM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.