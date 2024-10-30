Target To Kick Off Holiday Shopping Season With Deal Of The Day To Return Nov. 1

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Target Corp. (TGT) plans to kick off its holiday shopping season on November 1.

The retailer is bringing back its popular Deal of the Day from November 1 through December 24, with one-day-only deals up to 50% off and many exclusive deals for members of its free-to-join Target Circle program.

According to Target, each week its customers will enjoy a new lineup of weeklong deals dropping every Sunday. Target will also launch the Early Black Friday Sale, a new three-day holiday deals event from November 7-9.

Meanwhile, Target did not share specifics of its Black Friday sale, but it previously announced that it will release two exclusive Taylor Swift items in stores starting on Black Friday, which is November 29.

Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee will be available November 7 through Christmas Eve, offering consumers the confidence of knowing that if an item's price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will price-match it. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase, taking the guesswork out of deal hunting.

"We know consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to holiday shopping, so we're leaning into what Target does better than anyone — great products, great prices and a shopping experience that's easy and fun," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "With amazing deals all season, early Black Friday offers, exclusive deals for Target Circle members, an assortment full of exclusive-to-Target gift options for everyone on your list and our industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, our team is kicking off the holidays in a way only Target can."

Meanwhile, Target's rival, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, on Monday announced that it will hold two Black Friday sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.