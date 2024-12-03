Target Global Acquisition I Corp. Enters Merger with VenHub

An announcement from Target Global Acquisition I Corporation Class A ( (TGAA) ) is now available.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. and VenHub Global, Inc. have entered into a Business Combination Agreement, aiming to merge in a deal valuing VenHub at $715 million. VenHub, known for its AI-driven, autonomous retail solutions, is set to list on Nasdaq as VenHub Global Holdings. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, and promises to enhance VenHub’s market presence with a robust pre-order backlog and innovative technology.

