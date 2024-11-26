News & Insights

Stocks

Target downgraded to Neutral on business uncertainty at Daiwa

November 26, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Daiwa downgraded Target (TGT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $130, down from $170. Both the company’s sales and profit were below expectations in Q3, and the annual outlook was lowered, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Target’s uncertainty persists as the improvement in sales of discretionary products with high margins is postponed. The stock price does not feel overvalued or cheap when considering the uncertainty of the results, contends Daiwa.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.