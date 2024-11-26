News & Insights

Target customers complain of missing items, long checkouts, WSJ reports

November 26, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Customers are falling out of love with Target (TGT), with many complaining about items missing on shelves, long checkout lines, and locked up products to prevent theft, Sarah Nassauer of The Wall Street Journal reports. Other shoppers are looking to shop at other chains because they fell groceries are cheaper elsewhere or there is a lack of exciting items.

