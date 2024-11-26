Target customers complain of missing items, long checkouts, WSJ reports

Customers are falling out of love with Target (TGT), with many complaining about items missing on shelves, long checkout lines, and locked up products to prevent theft, Sarah Nassauer of The Wall Street Journal reports. Other shoppers are looking to shop at other chains because they fell groceries are cheaper elsewhere or there is a lack of exciting items.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TGT:
- Target downgraded to Neutral on business uncertainty at Daiwa
- Target downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Daiwa
- Unusually active option classes on open November 25th
- Oppenheimer moves Target back to ‘top pick’ after Q3 reset
- Is Target Stock Worth a Look After a 20% Post-Earnings Selloff?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.