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Target Corp. Q1 Profit Falls

May 20, 2026 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $781 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $25.44 billion from $23.84 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $781 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $25.44 Bln vs. $23.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.50 To $ 8.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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