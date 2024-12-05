Targa Resources (TRGP) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP). Shares have added about 5.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Targa Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Targa Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Permian Volumes

Targa Resources reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.75 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. The bottom line also topped the year-ago quarter’s 97 cents. The outperformance could be attributed to strong Permian Basin volumes, robust NGL sales and lower product costs in the reported quarter.



Revenues totaled $3.9 billion, slipping 1.1% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.2 billion. The weak quarterly revenues were due to lower natural gas prices and the unfavorable impact of hedges.



The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter totaled $1.1 billion, up from $840.2 million in the prior-year period.

A Closer Look at TRGP’s Q3 Results

Targa repurchased more than 1.1 million shares of its common stock in this quarter, spending approximately $167.9 million at an average price of $146.02 per share. As of Sept. 30, the company had $1.1 billion remaining in its share repurchase program.



In the third quarter, the company recorded significant volumes in the Permian Basin, indicating robust activity levels across the Permian Midland systems. Furthermore, the new 275 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) Greenwood II plant in the Permian Midland commenced operations and achieved high utilization in this period. The company announced plans to build two new gas processing plants in the Permian Basin, each capable of processing 275 MMcf of gas per day.

Segmental Performance

Gathering and Processing: The segment recorded an operating margin of $584.3 million, up 16% from $505 million recorded in the year-ago period, though it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $591 million.



The year-over-year outperformance reflects higher Permian Basin volumes that increased 18% year over year to an average of 5,982.2 MMcf/d and beat the consensus mark of 5,955 MMcf/d.



Logistics and Transportation: This unit reflects the company’s downstream operations. Its operating margin of $619.2 million increased 35% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $568 million. The rise can be attributed to higher pipeline transportation and fractionation, and LPG export margins. Increased NGL supplies from Targa's Permian G&P operations and the start-up of Targa’s Daytona NGL Pipeline also played their part.



TRGP’s fractionation volumes totaled 953.8 thousand barrels per day, up 20% from 793.4 thousand barrels per day recorded a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 994 thousand barrels per day. NGL pipeline transportation volumes rose 26% year over year, export volumes increased 16% and NGL sales saw a 16% improvement in the same period.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Targa incurred product costs of $2.4 billion in the third quarter, down 12% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. At the same time, the company reported operating expenses of $301 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $277.7 million.



The company spent $698.4 million on growth capital programs compared with $593.6 million in the year-ago period.



As of Sept. 30, TRGP had cash and cash equivalents of $127.2 million and long-term debt of $13.6 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of around 76.2%.

Guidance Provided by TRGP

2024 Guidance: Targa Resources anticipates a strong year with adjusted EBITDA expected to exceed the top end of its guidance between $3.95 billion and $4.05 billion. This growth is fueled by the acceleration of spending on infrastructure to handle additional volume growth. Targa expects to complete the reactivation of Gulf Coast Fractionators in Mont Belvieu in November 2024.



2025 Guidance: The company is in the middle of its planning process and plans to detail its full-year 2025 operational and financial outlook in February 2025.



For the first quarter of 2025, the company intends to increase its common dividend to $1.00 per common share, subject to approval. If approved, the recommended dividend would be effective for the first quarter of 2025 and payable in May 2025.



2026 Guidance: The East Pembrook plant is expected to be completed ahead of its schedule in the second quarter of 2026. The company is expected to commence operations in its two new 275 MMcf/d natural gas processing plants in Permian Delaware and Permian Midland in the second and third quarter of 2026, respectively.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Targa Resources has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Targa Resources has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

