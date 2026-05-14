Markets
TRGP

Targa Resources Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Fifth Third Bancorp

May 14, 2026 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) has taken over the #27 spot from Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Targa Resources Corp versus Fifth Third Bancorp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TRGP plotted in blue; FITB plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TRGP vs. FITB:

TRGP,FITB Relative Performance Chart

TRGP is currently trading up about 0.4%, while FITB is up about 1.4% midday Thursday.

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TRGP
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