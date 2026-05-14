Targa Resources Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Fifth Third Bancorp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) has taken over the #27 spot from Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Targa Resources Corp versus Fifth Third Bancorp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TRGP plotted in blue; FITB plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TRGP vs. FITB:
TRGP is currently trading up about 0.4%, while FITB is up about 1.4% midday Thursday.
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