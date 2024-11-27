Taranis Resources Updates on Thor Project Drilling

Taranis Resources (TSE:TRO) has released an update.

Taranis Resources has provided an update on its Thor project in British Columbia, revealing the results of its 2024 deep drilling program on the South Tusk feature. The drilling unexpectedly intersected a zinc-rich extension of the Broadview Mine, although subsequent attempts to duplicate the findings were unsuccessful.

