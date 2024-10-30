Taranis Resources Concludes 2024 Thor Exploration

Taranis Resources (TSE:TRO) has released an update.

Taranis Resources has wrapped up its 2024 exploration program at the Thor project in British Columbia, focusing on deep drilling activities. The company completed ten drill holes, with results pending, and undertook extensive analytical sampling to assess mineralization. A new drilling access road was also constructed to facilitate operations.

For further insights into TSE:TRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.