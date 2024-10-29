Taranis Resources Announces $250,000 Private Placement

Taranis Resources (TSE:TRO) has released an update.

Taranis Resources Inc. has announced a private placement of up to $250,000, aiming to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses for engineering work at its Thor property in British Columbia. The offering includes flow-through units priced at $0.55, featuring common shares and purchase warrants. Insiders may participate in this private placement, constituting a related party transaction under TSX-V regulations.

