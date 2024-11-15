News & Insights

Stocks
CPRI

Tapestry price target raised to $67 from $58 at Telsey Advisory

November 15, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Tapestry (TPR) to $67 from $58 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The termination of its merger agreement with Capri Holdings (CPRI) did not come as a surprise for the firm, since the injunction handed last month put the agreement’s outside date in jeopardy, the analyst tells investors. The firm sees the potential for significant earnings accretion from the new buyback authorization. Additionally, the firm believes investors will be encouraged by the announcement the company will not seek near-term acquisitions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.