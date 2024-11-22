Tapestry Initiates $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
An update from Tapestry ( (TPR) ) is now available.
Tapestry, Inc. is making a strategic financial move with a $2.0 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement involving Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. This initiative is part of an expanded $2.8 billion buyback program aimed at returning over 100% of the company’s free cash flow to shareholders in Fiscal 2025. By purchasing shares at a discounted volume-weighted average price, Tapestry plans to optimize its capital deployment while maintaining significant capacity for future buybacks.
For detailed information about TPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.