A Tanger Director Cashed Out $518,000. Is It a Red Flag?

Key Points

14,698 common shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$518,000 at an average price around $35.24 per share on May 15, 2026.

The sale represented 14.51% of Berman's direct holdings, reducing her direct position from 101,291 to 86,593 shares.

All shares traded were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

This is Berman's only open-market sale in the past year; prior trades were administrative and did not alter her ownership.

10 stocks we like better than Tanger ›

On May 15, 2026, Bridget Ryan Berman, Director at Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT), reported an open-market sale of 14,698 shares of common stock, valued at approximately $518,000, per the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,698 Transaction value $518,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 86,593 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.05 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($35.24); post-transaction value based on May 15, 2026, market close ($35.27).

Key questions

How does this trade compare to Berman's prior activity?

This was Berman's first open-market sale in at least two years, with her five previous Form 4 filings reflecting only administrative changes and no net share disposals.

This was Berman's first open-market sale in at least two years, with her five previous Form 4 filings reflecting only administrative changes and no net share disposals. What proportion of Berman's holdings was impacted?

The sale represented 14.51% of her direct stake, leaving her with 86,593 shares, or approximately $3.05 million in direct equity value as of the transaction date.

The sale represented 14.51% of her direct stake, leaving her with 86,593 shares, or approximately $3.05 million in direct equity value as of the transaction date. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities affected?

No, Berman’s entire transaction involved only directly owned common shares, with no impact on any indirect accounts or options.

No, Berman’s entire transaction involved only directly owned common shares, with no impact on any indirect accounts or options. What market context surrounded the transaction?

The shares were sold at prices around $35.24, close to the May 15, 2026, market close of $35.27, and the stock had returned 25.48% over the prior 12 months, indicating the sale occurred after a period of price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $596.62 million Net income (TTM) $123.84 million Dividend yield 3.51% 1-year price change 19.60%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 15th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Operates and manages a portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center, and one open-air lifestyle center, totaling over 15 million square feet across the U.S. and Canada; revenue is primarily generated from leasing retail space to over 700 brand-name tenants.

Functions as a retail-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), earning income through long-term leases, occupancy fees, and ancillary property services.

Serves national and international retail brands seeking exposure to high-traffic outlets and open-air shopping destinations, with a focus on tourist and major metropolitan markets.

Tanger Inc. is a leading retail REIT with a substantial footprint in the North American outlet and open-air shopping center market. The company leverages over four decades of sector expertise to deliver value through strategic property locations and a diversified tenant base. Its competitive edge lies in its scale, operational efficiency, and established relationships with prominent retail brands.

What this transaction means for investors

Tanger director Bridget Ryan Berman recently sold $518,000 worth of the company's shares. Insider sales such as this one frequently attract investors' attention, but in this case, the important point is that she still owns a substantial stake in the company. In fact, this sale represented only 14.5% of her total holdings in Tanger. Insiders sell stock for a variety of reasons, but this sale does not appear to signal a loss of confidence in the company. Instead of taking cues from one insider sale, consider the company’s business fundamentals.

For one thing, Tanger’s properties have a nearly 97% occupancy rate, and the company continues to expand its portfolio. It pays a regular dividend to shareholders.

However, the company’s stock is currently trading at its 52-week high. At the current price, a new investment in Tanger may have limited upside. Also, the broader retail real estate market has been pressured by high interest rates, inflation, tariffs, and consumers’ concerns over the economy.

The bottom line is that if investors currently own the stock, it’s wise to hold on to it for now. It might also be a good investment for those primarily interested in dividend income. But growth investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Should you buy stock in Tanger right now?

Before you buy stock in Tanger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tanger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 27, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tanger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.