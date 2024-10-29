Tanami Gold Explores Promising Gold Deposits

Tanami Gold NL (AU:TAM) has released an update.

Tanami Gold NL reports a strong cash position of $23.309 million and a significant stake in Northern Star Resources Limited as of September 2024. The company, in partnership with Northern Star, is actively advancing exploration at the Central Tanami Project Joint Venture, with promising drilling results and ongoing campaigns targeting multiple gold deposits. Notable assay results from recent drilling include high-grade gold intercepts, signaling potential for future developments.

