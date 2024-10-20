Tanami Gold Attributes Trading Activity to Gold Price Surge

Tanami Gold NL (AU:TAM) has released an update.

Tanami Gold NL has addressed recent queries from the Australia Securities Exchange regarding unusual trading activity, attributing it solely to the rising gold prices. The company’s ongoing drilling campaigns are expected to yield results between October 2024 and January 2025, with operations managed by Northern Star Limited. Tanami Gold confirms compliance with ASX listing rules and maintains strict confidentiality of its assay results.

