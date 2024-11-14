Tamura Corporation Announces Profit Reduction Amid Investigation

Tamura Corporation (JP:6768) has released an update.

Tamura Corporation has announced a 330 million yen reduction in profit due to accounting irregularities at two of its subsidiaries in China. The company has received a report from an external investigation team and plans to implement preventive measures to enhance its internal controls. Despite the impact, no corrections will be made to prior financial statements, and adjustments will be reflected in this fiscal year’s results.

For further insights into JP:6768 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.