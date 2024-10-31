News & Insights

Tambourah Metals Boosts Exploration Budget with $562K Funding

October 31, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Tambourah Metals Ltd (AU:TMB) has released an update.

Tambourah Metals Ltd has successfully raised $562,575 through an entitlement offer and shortfall placement, bolstering their exploration budget for gold projects in Western Australia. The proceeds will fund continued drilling efforts, supported by strong investor interest. This financial boost is set to advance Tambourah’s strategic exploration initiatives in the region.

