Tamboran Resources Outlines Challenges in Gas Development

November 12, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Tamboran Resources Limited has highlighted the significant challenges and risks it faces in the development of its natural gas projects in Australia’s Northern Territory, with financial performance uncertainties and the need for substantial additional capital. The company aims to deliver natural gas to the Australian East Coast and select Asian markets but acknowledges the potential impacts of market volatility, regulatory complexities, and operational hurdles. Investors are advised to consider these factors as Tamboran navigates the speculative nature of its drilling activities and aims for a net zero production goal.

