Tamboran Resources Highlights Significant CDI and Stock Changes

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tamboran Resources Limited has reported a net decrease in its number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities, dropping by over 22 million in November 2024 due to transfers between CDIs and common stock on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the number of common stock securities experienced a significant decline as well, indicating notable shifts in the company’s securities distribution. These changes highlight the dynamic nature of Tamboran’s stock management strategies.

For further insights into AU:TBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.