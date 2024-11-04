News & Insights

Stocks

Tamboran Resources to Discuss Key Financial Moves

November 04, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation is set to hold its annual meeting of stockholders virtually, focusing on key agenda items such as the election of directors and the ratification of important financial appointments. The meeting will address the issuance of shares to partners and individuals as part of strategic financial agreements, reflecting the company’s ongoing plans for growth and collaboration. Stockholders will have the opportunity to vote and engage in a Q&A session during the event.

For further insights into AU:TBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.