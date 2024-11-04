Tamboran Resources to Discuss Key Financial Moves

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation is set to hold its annual meeting of stockholders virtually, focusing on key agenda items such as the election of directors and the ratification of important financial appointments. The meeting will address the issuance of shares to partners and individuals as part of strategic financial agreements, reflecting the company’s ongoing plans for growth and collaboration. Stockholders will have the opportunity to vote and engage in a Q&A session during the event.

