Tamboran Resources Confirms Compliance and Shares Update

Tamboran Resources Limited (AU:TBN) has released an update.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, an emerging growth company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TBN, has confirmed its compliance with all required filings under the Securities Exchange Act for the past year. With 14,224,274 shares of common stock outstanding as of November 2024, the company remains committed to maintaining its reporting obligations.

