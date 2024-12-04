News & Insights

Tam Jai International Expands with Strategic Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. (HK:2217) has released an update.

Tam Jai International Co., Ltd. is acquiring equity interest in a group operating nine ‘Marugame Seimen’ restaurants in Hong Kong, valued at approximately HK$4.4 million. The valuation was determined using the market approach by comparing similar public companies, focusing on enterprise value to sales multiples. This strategic acquisition highlights Tam Jai’s expansion in the fast food and casual dining sector.

