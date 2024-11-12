Talos Energy Reports Record Production and Debt Reduction

The latest announcement is out from Talos Energy ( (TALO) ).

Talos Energy reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, featuring record production of 96.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day and significant debt reduction. Key achievements include commercial discoveries at Ewing Bank 953, a non-operated stake in the Monument discovery, and a successful re-completion of the Brutus A3 well. With a focus on operational execution and capital discipline, Talos aims to maintain financial flexibility and enhance shareholder value through strategic drilling and recompletion initiatives.

