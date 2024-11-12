News & Insights

Stocks

Talos Energy Reports Record Production and Debt Reduction

November 12, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Talos Energy ( (TALO) ).

Talos Energy reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, featuring record production of 96.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day and significant debt reduction. Key achievements include commercial discoveries at Ewing Bank 953, a non-operated stake in the Monument discovery, and a successful re-completion of the Brutus A3 well. With a focus on operational execution and capital discipline, Talos aims to maintain financial flexibility and enhance shareholder value through strategic drilling and recompletion initiatives.

For an in-depth examination of TALO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.