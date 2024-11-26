Talon Metals Appoints New President for 2025

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) has released an update.

Talon Metals has announced the appointment of Mike Kicis as the new President, effective January 2025, succeeding Sean Werger who will join the Board of Directors. Kicis, a senior leader since 2013, has played a crucial role in key company transactions, including partnerships with Rio Tinto and Tesla. This leadership transition is expected to maintain continuity and drive the next phase of growth for Talon Metals.

