Talkspace reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus 0c

Reports Q3 revenue $47.4M, consensus $47.48M. “Talkspace (TALK) delivered solid third quarter financial results with 23% revenue growth and our third consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability. We have made meaningful strides in fortifying our relationships with key payor partners who view us as the leading full-scale, pure-play behavioral health provider and truly recognize the importance of our differentiated focus on clinical excellence,” said Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace. “The mental health crisis remains a critical issue and Talkspace is at the forefront of addressing this need through our highly qualified network of diverse, clinically-licensed providers and our innovative platform. I’m particularly proud of our expansion to now serve more than 158 million covered lives, including increased access for seniors, teens, and members of our Military – populations with unique and pressing behavioral health needs. Our innovative approach and strategic growth have positioned us as the largest behavioral telehealth network in the U.S., enabling us to meet the escalating demand for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services.”

