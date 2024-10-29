Talisman Mining Advances Exploration in Key Projects

Talisman Mining Limited (AU:TLM) has released an update.

Talisman Mining Limited has embarked on a new phase of drilling and exploration at its Durnings and Yarindury projects in New South Wales, as well as Mabel Creek in South Australia. The drilling aims to explore high-grade base metal and copper-gold intersections, with promising initial results already seen at these sites. Investors are eagerly awaiting further assay results, expected in the coming weeks, which could impact the company’s exploration prospects and market valuation.

For further insights into AU:TLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.