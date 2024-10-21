Talgo S.A. Explores Acquisition Talks with SIDENOR

Talgo S.A. (ES:TLGO) has released an update.

Talgo S.A.’s board of directors has initiated negotiations with industrial group SIDENOR for a potential acquisition involving a significant portion or all of the company’s share capital. This move aims to ensure the interests of both the company and its shareholders, with further updates to be provided as discussions progress.

