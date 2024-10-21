News & Insights

Talgo S.A. Explores Acquisition Talks with SIDENOR

October 21, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Talgo S.A. (ES:TLGO) has released an update.

Talgo S.A.’s board of directors has initiated negotiations with industrial group SIDENOR for a potential acquisition involving a significant portion or all of the company’s share capital. This move aims to ensure the interests of both the company and its shareholders, with further updates to be provided as discussions progress.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

