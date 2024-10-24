Talga Group Secures EU Grant for Anode Refinery

Talga Group Ltd. (AU:TLG) has released an update.

Talga Group Ltd has secured a substantial EU Innovation Fund grant for its Luleå Anode Refinery, part of its integrated Vittangi Anode Project in Sweden. This funding will support the production of Talga’s flagship product, Talnode®-C, a natural graphite anode material essential for Europe’s battery industry. The grant is a significant endorsement of Talga’s role in advancing sustainable battery technologies in Europe.

