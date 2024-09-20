Talen Energy - Nuclear, Fossil, Solar And Coal All In One Package

Summary

Talen Energy (TLN) shows strong technical indicators with 100% buy signals, a 247.38+ Weighted Alpha, and a 218.06% gain in the last year.

The company operates 10.7 GW of power infrastructure, including nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal plants, and is developing battery storage projects.

Wall Street analysts are bullish with 5 strong buy ratings and a consensus price target of $200, supported by expected revenue and earnings growth.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the power infrastructure company Talen Energy (TLN) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

TLN Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

247.38+ Weighted Alpha

218.06% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 26.85% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.17%

Technical support level at $167.15

Recently traded at $174.30 with 50 day moving average of $135.28

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.70 billion

Revenue expected to grow 7.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 53.80% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy, and 1 buy opinion on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $167 and $230 with a consensus of $200

1,630 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

