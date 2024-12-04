Talen Energy initiated with a Buy at Daiwa on ‘ground-breaking’ AWS deal

As previously reported, Daiwa initiated coverage of Talen Energy (TLN) with a Buy rating and $248 price target. The firm, which sees “a convincing long-term investment narrative” in U.S. independent power producers amid the bullish long-term power demand outlook, picks Talen, the first in the analyst’s coverage, as “a point of preference given its robust shareholder value accretion and attractive valuation.” The “ground-breaking” agreement Talen signed with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) in March of 2023 “marked a new era” for the group, demonstrating how they can capitalize on significant power price premiums through power purchase agreements to “facilitate the AI revolution,” the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TLN:
- Talen Energy initiated with a Buy at Daiwa
- Talen Energy (TLN) Stock Shows Remarkable Resilience
- Jefferies power/energyutilities analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
- Lone Pine takes new positions in Salesforce and Starbucks, exits Mastercard
- Talen Energy’s Strong Q3 2024 and Future Outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.