Talen Energy Faces Setback on Load Capacity Proposal

November 04, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Talen Energy Corp ( (TLN) ) has issued an announcement.

Talen Energy Corporation’s proposal to increase the co-located load capacity at its Susquehanna nuclear facility was rejected by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, a decision Talen believes to be erroneous. Despite this setback, Talen is exploring commercial solutions and continuing the development of the AWS data center campus using the existing 300 megawatts capacity. Talen remains committed to addressing large-load demand efficiently and is seeking innovative approaches to power the digital infrastructure revolution.

TLN

