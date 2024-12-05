News & Insights

Talen Energy Corp’s Strategic Stock Buyback and Financing

December 05, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Talen Energy Corp ( (TLN) ) has shared an announcement.

Talen Energy Corporation announced a strategic move to repurchase at least $600 million of its common stock from Rubric Capital Management, priced at a 4% discount, alongside launching a $600 million term loan B financing. This initiative is part of Talen’s broader strategy to enhance shareholder returns and reshape its capital structure, with the potential to increase financing for further stock purchases or other corporate purposes. Both transactions are expected to close by the end of 2024.

