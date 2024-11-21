News & Insights

Talea Group Announces Capital Increase Offer

November 21, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Farmae SpA (IT:TALEA) has released an update.

Talea Group S.p.A., formerly known as Farmaè S.p.A., is initiating a capital increase by offering new ordinary shares to its shareholders. The offer includes a maximum of 1,772,743 new shares at a price of 4.50 Euros each, available from November 25 to December 12, 2024. This move aims to strengthen its position in the e-retailing and digital transformation sectors.

