News & Insights

Stocks

TAL Education reports Q2 EPS 12c, consensus 9c

October 24, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q2 revenue $619.36M, consensus $604.4M. “In this quarter we achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 50.4%. AI learning device was one of the faster growing business lines. We are excited about the opportunity to provide for our customers more accessibility to quality learning contents through these AI-power devices,” said Alex Peng, TAL‘s president and CFO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.