TAL Education reports Q2 EPS 12c, consensus 9c

Reports Q2 revenue $619.36M, consensus $604.4M. “In this quarter we achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 50.4%. AI learning device was one of the faster growing business lines. We are excited about the opportunity to provide for our customers more accessibility to quality learning contents through these AI-power devices,” said Alex Peng, TAL‘s president and CFO.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TAL:
- TAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- TAL Education rises 17.2%
- TAL Education rises 22.8%
- TAL Education rises 22.6%
- TAL Education rises 28.6%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.