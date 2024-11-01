Takeda Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ( (TKPHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Takeda Pharmaceutical Co presented to its investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global biopharmaceutical company listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo, specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas including Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Vaccines.

In the latest earnings report for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, Takeda reported significant growth in revenue and profits. The company’s revenue increased by 13.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching JPY 2,384.0 billion. Operating profit surged by 194% to JPY 350.6 billion, while net profit for the period rose by 352.3% to JPY 187.4 billion.

Key contributors to Takeda’s impressive financial performance include robust growth in Plasma-Derived Therapies, Gastroenterology, and Oncology sectors. Notably, the company experienced a decline in Neuroscience revenue due to generic competition, but this was offset by strong sales in Vaccines and Rare Diseases. Geographically, the United States and Europe showed significant revenue increases.

Looking ahead, Takeda’s management has revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, expecting revenue to reach JPY 4,480.0 billion. While challenges remain, especially in dealing with generic competition, Takeda anticipates maintaining its growth momentum through strategic investments and product launches across its key business areas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.