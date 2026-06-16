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Takeda: Oveporexton Improves Daily Function, Cognition, Nighttime Sleep In Narcolepsy Type 1

June 16, 2026 — 01:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK, 4502.T) presented additional results from two pivotal studies at SLEEP 2026, showing oveporexton or TAK-861 improved daily functioning as well as cognitive and sleep-related symptoms associated with narcolepsy type 1. The company said these data, along with previously disclosed Phase 3 results, showed improvement across the broad disease spectrum, supporting the potential of oveporexton to redefine the standard of care for narcolepsy type 1.

Sarah Sheikh, Head, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit and Global Development at Takeda, said: "With oveporexton under review by multiple regulatory agencies, we are on the cusp of bringing the first and only orexin agonist to the narcolepsy type 1 community, with the potential to redefine the standard of care if approved."

Shares of Takeda are trading at 4,977 yen, down 2.18%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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