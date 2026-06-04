Take-Two's Path to Profitability Is Coming in November

Key Points

While the world waits for GTA VI, the company's recurring revenue model is making the business more durable.

The mobile division accounts for half of total revenue and is poised for margin expansion.

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The countdown for Grand Theft Auto VI is on. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has confirmed a Nov. 19 release date for the blockbuster title. It's widely considered to be the largest entertainment release in history, with some analysts projecting sales of up to 40 million units in its first year.

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GTA VI is launching into a gaming market far different from the one that welcomed GTA V more than a decade ago. The live-service space is crowded today, with competition from the likes of Fortnite and Roblox. Beyond the battle for gamer attention, established publishers also face the threat of artificial intelligence (AI), which could lower development costs and speed up time-to-market.

While the release of GTA VI remains the primary catalyst for the stock, the company's financials are shaping up at just the right time.

Gearing up to fill the company's coffers

After three years of negative free cash flow (FCF), Take-Two generated roughly $460 million in FCF in fiscal 2026. Its mobile segment, powered by hits like Toon Blast and Match Factory!, is becoming a more important part of the business, now accounting for half of total revenue.

This shift provides some protection against the console cycle. Management is also looking to improve mobile margins by rolling out direct-to-consumer sales channels, allowing users to bypass app store payment fees.

Meanwhile, the majority of the business has shifted toward a live-service model that generates steady, repeatable cash flow. Recurrent consumer spending (RCS), which includes virtual currency, add-on content, and in-game purchases, now accounts for 78% of the company's total revenue.

This figure grew 16% in fiscal 2026, driven by sports titles like NBA 2K and mobile games like Color Block Jam. The RCS model generates more than $5 billion in annual recurring revenue, turning blockbuster games into annuity-like cash flows. Grand Theft Auto V, released over a decade ago, still generates recurring revenue after selling almost 230 million copies.

The company's sports franchises use a similar strategy, with annual releases supported by continuous in-game spending. Today, the live-service model provides a stable foundation, reducing its dependence on blockbuster launch cycles.

A more durable franchise

The obsession with GTA VI is understandable. The franchise has sold nearly 465 million units, and its online version has generated billions in recurring revenue. The new installment is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history, with management guiding for net bookings growth of around 20% to $8 billion this year.

But the investing thesis no longer rests solely on one title. The company's portfolio includes a variety of successful franchises, including new installments of Borderlands and NBA 2K, all designed with live-service components to extend their monetization. This diversified collection, supported by the steady cash flow from its mobile division, creates a more resilient business model.

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Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.