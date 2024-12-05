Take-Two price target raised to $240 from $190 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $240 from $190 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm estimates the company selling 45M GTA VI units when the title launches in the fall of 2025, implying 35% penetration among the 130M PS5 / X-box X/S owners, the analyst tells investors in a research note. There was a material increase in franchise interest over the last decade, and BMO anticipates the upcoming launch to be a catalyst for Holiday 2025 console sales, the firm adds.

