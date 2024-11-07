Take-Two price target raised to $190 from $185 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $190 from $185 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q2 Net Bookings were 1.4% above consensus, driven by outperformance in GTA/Borderlands, while its adjusted operating income was meaningfully ahead, driven by a shift in marketing expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO remains positive on Take-Two ahead of its GTA VI launch and given its strong overall release slate and momentum in mobile gaming.

