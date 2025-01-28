Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) ended the recent trading session at $187.14, demonstrating a -0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.03%.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's shares have seen an increase of 1.8% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2025. On that day, Take-Two Interactive is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.31%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.39 billion, showing a 3.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

TTWO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +5.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Take-Two Interactive presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Take-Two Interactive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 74.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

Also, we should mention that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.