Takara Bio’s Profit Exceeds Forecasts Despite Lower Sales

Takara Bio Inc. reported that despite lower-than-expected net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2024, its operating and ordinary profits significantly surpassed forecasts due to reduced SG&A expenses and lower deferred income taxes. This led to a notable increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent compared to initial projections.

