Takamiya Co., Ltd. Announces Increased Dividend Forecast

Takamiya Co., Ltd. (JP:2445) has released an update.

Takamiya Co., Ltd. has revised its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, introducing a commemorative dividend to mark its 55th anniversary. Shareholders can expect a total dividend of 16 yen per share, up from the previous forecast of 14 yen, reflecting the company’s gratitude for their continued support. This move is part of Takamiya’s broader strategy to enhance corporate value through its innovative platform business.

